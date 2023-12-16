Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Forensic autopsy underway after hunters find human remains off County Rd. 6 in Lauderdale Co.

Lauderdale County deputies continue to investigate after hunters found what they believe is a human skull in the woods on County Road 6.
By Aria Pons
Dec. 14, 2023
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) -Lauderdale County deputies are done searching for human remains after hunters found what they believe is a human skull in the woods on Wednesday along County Rd. 6. Officials are now waiting for forensic results.

According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Times Daily, Lauderdale County Investigator Matt Burbank said they searched an area of approximately 100 square feet. From there the remains were sent off to a state forensics laboratory in Huntsville.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton said since they were found, deputies have been processing the area where the remains were found.

Chief Deputy Matt Horton said it would most likely take a few months for the forensics on the skull to come back. He said this investigation is just beginning.

“The first call was that there was what was reported as a human skull that was located,” Horton said. “We arrived on scene and it was confirmed and then from that point there were other, what we believe to be, human remains located.”

Horton said that the area could be burial grounds from the past or the remains could be more recent. He said it would be some time before investigators get answers.

It is unknown if the remains are connected to any active missing persons case at this time, according to Hamilton through The Times Daily.

“We’ve spoken to a couple of families of missing persons in the area just to keep them up to date on the situation,” Hamilton said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 256-760-5757.

