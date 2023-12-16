Bank Independent Stadium process officially moves into design phase

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -The University of North Alabama is moving forward with its plans to build a brand new stadium as the board of trustees officially approved the next steps in the process.

University of North Alabama officials are moving forward with their plans for the Bank Independent Stadium. The board of trustees officially approved what officials are calling the design phase. Athletic Director Josh Looney said the design phase will take up to a year.

“Once we’ve cut a ribbon and kicked a football and hosted a concert, we want to make sure that this is a place that everyone in the Shoals and North Alabama can step into,” Dr. Looney said.

The stadium will be a multipurpose stadium for soccer, football, softball, baseball and music events. Dr. Looney said it will be a space for everyone. Although Looney said stadiums are usually sports oriented, he wants everyone in the community to be able to enjoy this stadium.

“Multipurpose is not saying multipurpose in sport as much as multipurpose in we want this to be a 365 day a year venue,” Dr. Looney said.

UNA officials brought on HPM as the program management firm and Davis Architects to come up with designs for the stadium. Vice President of HPM Ben Henson said the stadium is being built with students and community members in mind.

“At the forefront of this project will be considerations for gameday experience, student experience and all of that stuff,” Henson explained. “So I think that will absolutely be a consideration as the design progresses.”

Henson said the design phase is expected to last over a year. He said there are around eight to 10 different concepts that they will have to narrow down to one before the building begins. Officials do expect to open up the stadium by the 26-27 academic year.

