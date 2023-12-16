Authorities searching for missing man in water near Goose Pond Colony

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities are currently searching for a missing man in the water near Goose Pond Colony in Scottsboro on Saturday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said around 8 a.m. an individual was duck hunting on Lake Guntersville near Goose Pond Colony when their kayak capsized, causing the person to go beneath the water and never resurface.

According to an official with the Scottsboro Jackson County Rescue Squad, the incident involved a 27-year-old man from Georgia. He was believed to have fallen into the water after attempting to move from a boat to a kayak.

The rescue squad crews along with Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division, ALEA’s Aviation Unit, Officers with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) along with the Scottsboro and Jackson County Rescue Squads will be searching for the man until dark through the use of additional boats and helicopters.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the scene, according to Scottsboro Police officials.

ALEA Marine Patrol Troopers are continuing to monitor the situation.

WAFF crews are heading to the scene and will update with more information as it becomes available.

