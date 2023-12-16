Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Authorities searching for missing man in water at Goose Pond Colony

Scottsboro Jackson County Rescue Squad at Goose Pond Colony in search for missing kayaker
Scottsboro Jackson County Rescue Squad at Goose Pond Colony in search for missing kayaker(WAFF Viewer Kenja)
By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities are currently searching for a missing man in the water at Goose Pond Colony in Scottsboro on Saturday.

According to an official with the Scottsboro Jackson County Rescue Squad, the incident involved a 27-year-old man from Georgia. He was believed to have fallen into the water after attempting to move from a boat to a kayak.

The rescue squad crews will be searching for the man until dark through the use of additional boats and helicopters.

WAFF crews are heading to the scene and will update with more information as it becomes available.

