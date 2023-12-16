Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Ashford enters Transfer Portal, per reports

Birmingham native played two seasons at Auburn
By Carl Prather
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Auburn Quarterback Robby Ashford has entered the Transfer Portal, according to National College Football Reporter Matt Zenitz.

Ashford, was primarily the backup Quarterback to Michigan State Transfer Payton Thorne during the 2023 season.

Ashford played in 10 games this season, throwing for 145 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Ashford also rushed for 217 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Ashford’s best season occurred during his first season with the Tigers in 2022, when he threw for 1,613 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also added 710 yards rushing, and seven rushing touchdowns.

Ashford spent his first two collegiate seasons with Oregon, before transferring to Auburn.

With Ashford’s potential departure from the program, Auburn’s Payton Thorne, Holden Geriner, and Hank Brown remain on the Tigers Quarterback depth chart.

