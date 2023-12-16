Ashford enters Transfer Portal, per reports

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Auburn Quarterback Robby Ashford has entered the Transfer Portal, according to National College Football Reporter Matt Zenitz.

Ashford, was primarily the backup Quarterback to Michigan State Transfer Payton Thorne during the 2023 season.

Ashford played in 10 games this season, throwing for 145 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Ashford also rushed for 217 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Auburn QB Robby Ashford has entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @247sports.



Ashford, a former Oregon transfer, was the Tigers’ starting QB in 2022.https://t.co/6Cw7NKmknb pic.twitter.com/r0YPecO2i0 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 15, 2023

Ashford’s best season occurred during his first season with the Tigers in 2022, when he threw for 1,613 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also added 710 yards rushing, and seven rushing touchdowns.

Ashford spent his first two collegiate seasons with Oregon, before transferring to Auburn.

With Ashford’s potential departure from the program, Auburn’s Payton Thorne, Holden Geriner, and Hank Brown remain on the Tigers Quarterback depth chart.

