What to get your teenager for Christmas

By Ellen McDonald
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking for a gift for a teen? You’re in luck because I’ve rounded up the best gifts around!

A Spikeball Kit

You can set up your Spikeball game set and play Roundnet on any surface, whether it's grass,...
You can set up your Spikeball game set and play Roundnet on any surface, whether it's grass, sand, or indoors(Amazon)

Trust me on this one. It’ll be a big hit. This will keep your teens and their friends entertained and active for hours!

Gold Earring Set

You will get 6 pairs gold hoop earrings of different size and design.
You will get 6 pairs gold hoop earrings of different size and design.(Amazon)

What girl doesn’t love some new jewelry? Grab a set of gold hoops so they have options.

Mini Portable Speaker

JBL Pro Sound delivers surprisingly big audio and punchy bass from Go 3’s ultra-compact size.
JBL Pro Sound delivers surprisingly big audio and punchy bass from Go 3’s ultra-compact size.(Amazon)

Make your kid the coolest life of the party with this speaker. It’s compact, has a great battery life, and is super durable.

Instant Print Camera

The Printomatic is the ideal all-in-one solution for capturing and sharing vibrant prints...
The Printomatic is the ideal all-in-one solution for capturing and sharing vibrant prints instantaneously wherever you are(Amazon)

There’s something about a printed photo and recently, digital cameras have spiked in popularity. Your teen will LOVE this, I promise!

Gaming Chair

High density shaping foam, more comfortable, elasticity resilience and service life.
High density shaping foam, more comfortable, elasticity resilience and service life.(Amazon)

Up your kid’s gaming experience with a chair designed specifically to support them during long gaming sessions.

Portable Projector

Bring movie night anywhere
Bring movie night anywhere(Amazon)

They can use this in their room or in the backyard for summer movie nights!

Lighted Vanity Mirror

This lighted makeup mirror is designed specially with 4 upgraded LED tape lights, daylight...
This lighted makeup mirror is designed specially with 4 upgraded LED tape lights, daylight natural brightness, which is intelligent to OFF/ON by touch sensor switch, and is adjustable the lights for long press the touch sensor switch.(Amazon)

This is super handy for applying makeup before school when the sun is still down.

Sol de Janeiro Set

This went TikTok viral over the summer
This went TikTok viral over the summer(Amazon)

This went VIRAL on TikTok over the summer. It’ll be a hit if you give it as a gift.

