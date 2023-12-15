What to get your teenager for Christmas

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking for a gift for a teen? You’re in luck because I’ve rounded up the best gifts around!

You can set up your Spikeball game set and play Roundnet on any surface, whether it's grass, sand, or indoors (Amazon)

Trust me on this one. It’ll be a big hit. This will keep your teens and their friends entertained and active for hours!

You will get 6 pairs gold hoop earrings of different size and design. (Amazon)

What girl doesn’t love some new jewelry? Grab a set of gold hoops so they have options.

JBL Pro Sound delivers surprisingly big audio and punchy bass from Go 3’s ultra-compact size. (Amazon)

Make your kid the coolest life of the party with this speaker. It’s compact, has a great battery life, and is super durable.

The Printomatic is the ideal all-in-one solution for capturing and sharing vibrant prints instantaneously wherever you are (Amazon)

There’s something about a printed photo and recently, digital cameras have spiked in popularity. Your teen will LOVE this, I promise!

High density shaping foam, more comfortable, elasticity resilience and service life. (Amazon)

Up your kid’s gaming experience with a chair designed specifically to support them during long gaming sessions.

Bring movie night anywhere (Amazon)

They can use this in their room or in the backyard for summer movie nights!

This lighted makeup mirror is designed specially with 4 upgraded LED tape lights, daylight natural brightness, which is intelligent to OFF/ON by touch sensor switch, and is adjustable the lights for long press the touch sensor switch. (Amazon)

This is super handy for applying makeup before school when the sun is still down.

This went TikTok viral over the summer (Amazon)

This went VIRAL on TikTok over the summer. It’ll be a hit if you give it as a gift.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.