What to get your teenager for Christmas
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking for a gift for a teen? You’re in luck because I’ve rounded up the best gifts around!
A Spikeball Kit
Trust me on this one. It’ll be a big hit. This will keep your teens and their friends entertained and active for hours!
Gold Earring Set
What girl doesn’t love some new jewelry? Grab a set of gold hoops so they have options.
Mini Portable Speaker
Make your kid the coolest life of the party with this speaker. It’s compact, has a great battery life, and is super durable.
Instant Print Camera
There’s something about a printed photo and recently, digital cameras have spiked in popularity. Your teen will LOVE this, I promise!
Gaming Chair
Up your kid’s gaming experience with a chair designed specifically to support them during long gaming sessions.
Portable Projector
They can use this in their room or in the backyard for summer movie nights!
Lighted Vanity Mirror
This is super handy for applying makeup before school when the sun is still down.
Sol de Janeiro Set
This went VIRAL on TikTok over the summer. It’ll be a hit if you give it as a gift.
