Two men arrested in connection to 1-year-old suffering drug overdose

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were arrested after a 1-year-old baby was found unconscious from a drug overdose at a home in Decatur.

According to a spokesperson with the Decatur Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of 3rd Avenue SW on Thursday.

Upon arrival, responders found a 1-year-old unconscious. Police said the child was immediately transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital and was stabilized. While being treated, medical personnel concluded the child suffered a drug overdose. The child is expected to recover.

The child’s father, Matthew Garth was developed as a suspect during the investigation by Decatur Police.

During a search warrant at the home, Decatur Police Investigators made contact with another man at the residence. Police officials say Zachary Chase Ratliff was identified as the other individual. Investigators located fentanyl pills, lorazepam pills, marijuana, and a large sum of US currency consistent with the sale of narcotics.

Garth was charged with the following:

Chemical endangerment of a child

Trafficking in illegal drugs

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana 2nd degree

He was booked into the Morgan County Jail. His bond is set at $310,000.

Ratliff was charged with the following:

Trafficking in illegal drugs

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana 2nd degree.

He was booked into the Morgan County Jail. His bond is set at $11,300.

