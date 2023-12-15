Tow truck drivers rally to remember murdered tow company owner

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Close to 100 trucks from across the Tennessee Valley gathered Thursday night to remember Jayson Click, who was murdered Wednesday night.

Click, who owned two area tow truck companies, received his “last call” by many of his former colleagues. This included a gathering of the area drivers, and a parade through Putman Drive, where Click’s business Ace Towing is located.

“He had a heart of gold, he would do anything for you if it was in his power, he loved his family, friends and workers, and he loved his job,” Charles Watson, a former employee of Click, said.

Drivers said the situation is shining a light on the unfortunate reality they face every day. Their work is extremely dangerous.

“Everybody assumes they’re out there to do something wrong, or pick up a vehicle they’re not supposed to,” Watson said. “All their doing is earning a living.”

Click’s death is rehashing the question of safety in the practice of repossessions. Della Hall, who owns Tow Pro Towing, explained why drivers commonly repossess vehicles at night.

“It’s safer for the tow truck driver to pull up at night,” she said. “Most people are asleep, and they can get the vehicle with the least amount of problems.”

In light of the tragedy, drivers believe this practice could soon change. Hall said when people in the industry lose one of their own, everyone in the business hurts together.

“It’s competitive, but everybody knows everybody,” she said. “If somebody needs help, we always rally together and help.”

Deputies arrested 47-year-old Warren Siao and charged him with murder in connection to Click’s death.

