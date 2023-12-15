Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Tow truck drivers rally to remember murdered tow company owner

Close to 100 trucks from across the Tennessee Valley gathered Thursday night to remember Jayson Click.
By Matthew King
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:13 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Close to 100 trucks from across the Tennessee Valley gathered Thursday night to remember Jayson Click, who was murdered Wednesday night.

Click, who owned two area tow truck companies, received his “last call” by many of his former colleagues. This included a gathering of the area drivers, and a parade through Putman Drive, where Click’s business Ace Towing is located.

“He had a heart of gold, he would do anything for you if it was in his power, he loved his family, friends and workers, and he loved his job,” Charles Watson, a former employee of Click, said.

Drivers said the situation is shining a light on the unfortunate reality they face every day. Their work is extremely dangerous.

“Everybody assumes they’re out there to do something wrong, or pick up a vehicle they’re not supposed to,” Watson said. “All their doing is earning a living.”

Click’s death is rehashing the question of safety in the practice of repossessions. Della Hall, who owns Tow Pro Towing, explained why drivers commonly repossess vehicles at night.

“It’s safer for the tow truck driver to pull up at night,” she said. “Most people are asleep, and they can get the vehicle with the least amount of problems.”

In light of the tragedy, drivers believe this practice could soon change. Hall said when people in the industry lose one of their own, everyone in the business hurts together.

“It’s competitive, but everybody knows everybody,” she said. “If somebody needs help, we always rally together and help.”

Deputies arrested 47-year-old Warren Siao and charged him with murder in connection to Click’s death.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
The TORNADO WATCH now includes the counties shaded in red through 11 P.M. CST
Tornado Watch in effect for 7 counties in north AL, 3 counties in TN
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.

Latest News

Close to 100 trucks from across the Tennessee Valley gathered Thursday night to remember...
Tow truck drivers rally to remember murdered tow company owner - clipped version
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
‘Home for the Paw-lidays’: Colbert Co. Animal Shelter creates holiday foster program
Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton says human remains were found on Wednesday afternoon....
Investigation into human remains found in Lauderdale Co. underway
A Lauderdale County judge did not accept Florence Police officer Javen Pillar’s plea of guilty...
Florence Police Officer’s domestic violence charge to be dismissed following bench trial