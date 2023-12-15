TN man arrested after sending ‘graphic’ text messages to Limestone Co. child

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Tennessee man was arrested in Limestone County after sending “graphic” text messages to a Limestone Co. child.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, the incident was reported on Nov. 15, 2023, after a Limestone County child began to receive text messages from an unknown number. The individual told the child they had a crush on them. Deputies said the child then allegedly told the unknown party they had the wrong number and stopped communication.

The offender continued the message the child using different numbers. The child went to a school counselor for help after the messages became more graphic during the weekend of Dec. 1-4.

The Sheriff’s Office was notified of the situation and Limestone County Investigators began investigating.

Deputies said the offender continued to solicit, coerce, and lure the child sexually.

Investigators determined the identity of the offender as 40-year-old Daniel Lee Hargrove.

Hargrove was a previous Limestone Co. resident before moving to Georgetown, Tenn. Sherriff’s deputies obtained a warrant for the arrest of Hargrove for electronic solicitation of a child.

Hargrove was found on Dec. 8 with the help of the Bradley County (TN) Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested in Tennessee and then extradited to Limestone County on Dec. 13.

Hargrove confessed to investigators of the electronic solicitation of a child.

He was booked in the Limestone County Jail. No bond is set at this time.

