Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

TN man arrested after sending ‘graphic’ text messages to Limestone Co. child

Daniel Lee Hargrove
Daniel Lee Hargrove(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Tennessee man was arrested in Limestone County after sending “graphic” text messages to a Limestone Co. child.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, the incident was reported on Nov. 15, 2023, after a Limestone County child began to receive text messages from an unknown number. The individual told the child they had a crush on them. Deputies said the child then allegedly told the unknown party they had the wrong number and stopped communication.

The offender continued the message the child using different numbers. The child went to a school counselor for help after the messages became more graphic during the weekend of Dec. 1-4.

The Sheriff’s Office was notified of the situation and Limestone County Investigators began investigating.

Deputies said the offender continued to solicit, coerce, and lure the child sexually. 

Investigators determined the identity of the offender as 40-year-old Daniel Lee Hargrove.

Hargrove was a previous Limestone Co. resident before moving to Georgetown, Tenn. Sherriff’s deputies obtained a warrant for the arrest of Hargrove for electronic solicitation of a child.

Hargrove was found on Dec. 8 with the help of the Bradley County (TN) Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested in Tennessee and then extradited to Limestone County on Dec. 13.

Hargrove confessed to investigators of the electronic solicitation of a child.

He was booked in the Limestone County Jail.  No bond is set at this time.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
The TORNADO WATCH now includes the counties shaded in red through 11 P.M. CST
Tornado Watch in effect for 7 counties in north AL, 3 counties in TN
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.

Latest News

firming up your finances in 2024
Financial Friday: Firming Up Your Finances In 2024
Steve Perkins
One officer involved in the death of Steve Perkins previously disciplined
Matthew Garth (L) and Zachary Chase Ratliff (R)
Two men arrested in connection to 1-year-old suffering drug overdose
Jarrod Webster
Trial date set for former Killen Police officer accused of sexual assault