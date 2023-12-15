Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Sunny & nice this afternoon. A chance of rain for the weekend.

First Alert Weather
This afternoon, sunny and another gorgeous day with temps near 60 degrees. Southeast breeze...
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, sunny and another gorgeous day with temps near 60 degrees. Southeast breeze with gusts to 20 MPH. Tonight, increasing clouds. Low temps around 40 degrees.

Saturday, cloudy and breezy with showers expected during the afternoon. High temps near 60 degrees. Saturday night, cloudy with scattered showers. Overnight lows in the 40s. Sunday, any lingering showers will end early. A slow clearing from west to east during the afternoon with breezy conditions. High temps in the low to mid 50s. Partly cloudy Sunday night, low temps in the 30s.

Breezy, sunny and cool Monday and Tuesday. High temps both days will struggle to reach 50 degrees. Breezy conditions will make it feel like 40s both days. Overnight low temps in the 20s. Moderating temps start Wednesday as high temps creep back to 60 degrees and it will remain sunny and dry.  Thursday, the first day of Winter, won’t feel very Winterlike with temps around 60 degrees. Friday, cloudy. Upper 50s and low 60s.

A chance of rain for next weekend both days.

