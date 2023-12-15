Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Sunny & mild Friday with weekend rain showers

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Three Day Forecast
WAFF Three Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:06 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning and happy Friday!  We are starting off the day with fair skies and cool temperatures in the middle 30s to lower 40s, jackets will be needed again when heading out the door to work and school. 

Today will be another sunny December day with high temperatures reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s, winds will occasionally gust over 20 miler per hour at times.  Cloud cover will quickly move in overnight into Saturday morning and that will keep our morning lows a touch warmer in the upper 30s to lower 40s. 

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with high temperatures in the middle to upper 50s.  Saturday is looking dry early before scattered rain showers move in from the west for the afternoon and evening.  The most widespread rainfall will be expected overnight into very early Sunday morning with most communities seeing one tenth to one third of an inch of rainfall.  Clouds will be slow to move out on Sunday with much cooler temperatures in the lower 50s. 

Next week will start off cooler but dry with near average high temperatures in the low to middle 50s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
The TORNADO WATCH now includes the counties shaded in red through 11 P.M. CST
Tornado Watch in effect for 7 counties in north AL, 3 counties in TN
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.

Latest News

48 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis provides us with Thursday night's forecast.
48 First Alert: Thursday 10 p.m. weather forecast
Tornado on the ground in Montgomery County.
7 tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee, NWS confirms
This afternoon, it will be sunny & nice. Temps around 60 degrees. Tonight, expect mainly clear...
Gorgeous afternoon and a nice day Friday before the chance for rain this weekend.
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
First Alert Forecast - Thursday morning