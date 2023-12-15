Sunny & mild Friday with weekend rain showers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning and happy Friday! We are starting off the day with fair skies and cool temperatures in the middle 30s to lower 40s, jackets will be needed again when heading out the door to work and school.

Today will be another sunny December day with high temperatures reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s, winds will occasionally gust over 20 miler per hour at times. Cloud cover will quickly move in overnight into Saturday morning and that will keep our morning lows a touch warmer in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with high temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Saturday is looking dry early before scattered rain showers move in from the west for the afternoon and evening. The most widespread rainfall will be expected overnight into very early Sunday morning with most communities seeing one tenth to one third of an inch of rainfall. Clouds will be slow to move out on Sunday with much cooler temperatures in the lower 50s.

Next week will start off cooler but dry with near average high temperatures in the low to middle 50s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.