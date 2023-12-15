Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

South Carolina family remembers renowed oil painter during tour of U.S. Capitol

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Del Priore family went on a tour of rooms in the U.S. Capitol often closed to the public.

Oil paintings of historic figures on the walls like Ronald Reagan, Bill Gates and Strom Thurmond shared one thing in common; they were made by award winning painter Michael Del Priore.

Michael’s daughter Julia remembers when the portraits were made.

“I was probably just standing around his art studio while he was doing a lot of these really famous Congressmen,” Julia said.

Julia was able to show her own children the portraits for the very first time, shortly after their grandfather’s death.

Michael’s brother in law and former business partner Tom Stitt organized a tour with family members across the state of South Carolina to see the works of the award winning Columbia native.

“They are aware of a lot of his work in Columbia, but they’re not aware of what’s going on up here,” Stitt said.

Thirty-eight of Michael Del Priore’s works are listed in the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery Catalog of American Portraits. Stitt said Del Priore was a master of the alla prima style.

“Applying It wet, and he worked so quickly that he would put the base on, and it’s layered, and you have to work very quick, and you move that around and mixing colors.”

Julia Del Priori said the Capitol tour made her feel strong connection with her father, an avid history and architecture buff.

“I can feel him, and he’s just telling me, you know, look up, look up, look at this architecture. Look at this, and all the detail, and I just can’t believe that I’m the daughter of someone who’s as great a talent as he is.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
The TORNADO WATCH now includes the counties shaded in red through 11 P.M. CST
Tornado Watch in effect for 7 counties in north AL, 3 counties in TN
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.

Latest News

The man driving the charger hit the back of the teen’s bike, despite trying to avoid a...
15-year-old hit and killed by car riding bike to school, authorities say
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli military says it mistakenly killed 3 Israeli hostages in Gaza
FILE - Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Tuesday, June 6,...
Prince Harry claims vindication in court victory as judge finds British tabloid hacked his phone
FILE - In this photo illuminated by an off-camera flash, a tarp covers a portion of a homeless...
US homelessness up 12% to highest reported level as rents soar and coronavirus pandemic aid lapses