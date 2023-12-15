Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Senator’s son faces upgraded homicide charge in crash that killed North Dakota sheriff’s deputy

In this frame grab from video, Ian Cramer, middle left, makes his initial court appearance via...
In this frame grab from video, Ian Cramer, middle left, makes his initial court appearance via a video link from from the McLean County jail in Washburn, N.D., Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. At top right is Mercer County State's Attorney Todd Schwarz, and at bottom right is South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press and JACK DURA
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — New charges approved Thursday against the 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer included an upgraded homicide count in a crash that killed a North Dakota sheriff’s deputy.

Ian Cramer initially faced a manslaughter charge related to the Dec. 6 death of Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Martin on a highway near Hazen. A judge on Thursday approved new charges that amend that offense to homicide while fleeing a peace officer, and add drug charges.

The homicide charge says the death was caused negligently rather than recklessly, and brings higher maximum penalties than manslaughter — up to 20 years in prison and a possible $20,000 fine.

Cramer still faces counts of fleeing a police officer, preventing arrest and reckless endangerment. The drug charges include possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He is charged with nine offenses, including four felonies.

This undated photo provided by the Mercer County, N.D., Sheriff's Office shows Sheriff's...
This undated photo provided by the Mercer County, N.D., Sheriff's Office shows Sheriff's Deputy Paul Martin with his retired K9 Goliath, who died in 2019. Martin, 53, died Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in a crash involving Ian Cramer, the 42-year-old son of Republican U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota. (Mercer County Sheriff’s Office via AP)(AP)

Cramer, who is in jail, is set for a court appearance on Monday. His attorney did not immediately return a phone message for comment.

Authorities who searched the vehicle, impounded since the crash, say they found several grams of meth, cocaine and marijuana in a backpack, as well as baggies, rolled up dollar bills, smoking devices and lighters, as well as Arizona jail booking paperwork for Ian Cramer.

His mother was driving him around on the afternoon of the day of the crash, and stopped at his home and he retrieved items including the backpack, according to court documents.

Mercer County State’s Attorney Todd Schwarz said in court on Friday he intended to add drug charges. He did not immediately return a message left at his office.

At that court appearance, District Judge Bobbi Weiler set a $500,000 cash bond, which prosecutors requested, and ordered a mental health evaluation.

The senator, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday, has said in a statement that his son was having a mental health issue when he fled from a Bismarck hospital in the family’s vehicle. Cramer’s mother had driven him there over concerns about his mental health, police said. When she got out of the SUV, Cramer took the wheel and crashed through a door to get out of an enclosed ambulance bay.

Deputies in Mercer County later spotted Cramer in Hazen, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northwest of Bismarck, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.

Cramer hit speeds of 100 mph (160 kph) and kept going even after a spiked device flattened two tires, authorities said. About 5 miles (8 kilometers) outside of Hazen, more spikes were set up and Cramer swerved and then crashed head-on into Martin’s squad car, launching him about 100 feet (30 meters), according to charging documents.

Martin was an 18-year veteran of the sheriff’s office. He was married with three children and four grandchildren.

Kevin Cramer, who was elected to the Senate in 2018 after serving three terms in the House, said in a statement that his son “suffers from serious mental disorders which manifest in severe paranoia and hallucinations.”

In 2013, Ian Cramer was charged with misdemeanor simple assault for injuring his brother’s head; he pleaded guilty. His record also includes a guilty plea for assaulting his brother, driving under the influence, several traffic citations. Schwarz said Cramer is also suspected in a Houston assault.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
The TORNADO WATCH now includes the counties shaded in red through 11 P.M. CST
Tornado Watch in effect for 7 counties in north AL, 3 counties in TN
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to media after a Senate Democratic...
Congress departs without a deal on Ukraine aid and border security, but Senate will work next week
Former President Donald Trump arrives at a commit to caucus rally, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023,...
Michigan court rejects challenges to Trump’s spot on 2024 primary ballot
First marching band in Asbury High School History
Asbury High School forms first marching band in school history
Millie the Work Zone Safety Dog sworn in as honorary ALEA K-9
Millie the Work Zone Safety Dog sworn in as honorary ALEA K-9