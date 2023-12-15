Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Pedestrian struck, killed on Hwy. 72 identified, Athens Police looking for driver

Captain Brett Constable with the Athens Police Department says the incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 72 and Hine St.
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A pedestrian has been identified after being fatally struck by a car in Athens on Thursday evening.

Captain Brett Constable with the Athens Police Department said the incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 72 and Hine St.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West said Erskine Jacobs, of Athens, has been identified as the victim. He was pronounced dead at Athens Limestone Hospital. Constable said he was 59-years-old.

Constable said the driver fled the scene and was last seen going westbound on Hwy. 72. Police are continuing to search for a tan or beige Honda CR-V with damage to its front and driver-side rear-view mirror area.

If you spot this vehicle please contact Detective Sergeant Kelly Fussell at (56)233-8718.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
The TORNADO WATCH now includes the counties shaded in red through 11 P.M. CST
Tornado Watch in effect for 7 counties in north AL, 3 counties in TN
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.

Latest News

Police Lights Generic
HPD: Man crashes car after police chase
Overnight fire in Arab
Multiple agencies respond to overnight restaurant fire in Arab
HOLIDAY PARTY MGN
How those struggling with addiction can manage and identify holiday triggers
People using diabetic medications for weight loss is making it difficult for those with health...
Medicine for diabetes in short supply as more people use it for weight loss