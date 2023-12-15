Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Hwy. 72, Athens Police now looking for driver

Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in Athens on Thursday evening.

Captain Brett Constable with the Athens Police Department says the incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 72 and Hine St.

The male victim was transported to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.

Constable says the driver fled the scene and was last seen going westbound on Hwy. 72. Police are now looking for a tan or beige Honda CR-V with damage to its front and driver side rear view mirror area.

If you spot this vehicle please contact Detective Sergeant Kelly Fussell at (56)233-8718.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

