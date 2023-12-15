Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
One officer involved in the death of Steve Perkins previously disciplined

Steve Perkins
Steve Perkins(Photo provided)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Megan Plotka
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One Decatur Police officer involved in the shooting death of Steve Perkins has been disciplined before, according to the City of Decatur.

WAFF has obtained personnel records of the four officers involved in the death of Perkins according to a civil rights lawsuit filed on behalf of the Perkins family.

In 2012, Vance Summers was suspended after kicking a suspect near his ribs during an arrest. City leaders allowed him to serve two days of the 10-day suspension. He was put on probation for six months.

There were no additional disciplinary actions by the department. Summers was eventually promoted to sergeant at some point between 2017 to 2022, Summers appears to be the longest-tenured officer of the four involved. He started with the department in 2006.

A lawsuit filed by attorneys for the Perkins family alleges Mac “Bailey” Marquette is the officer who fired the deadly shots. His record shows he was hired to the department about a year before the shooting. He was placed on administrative leave on the day Perkins was killed on Sept. 29.

The Decatur Police Department’s handbook states, “Officers whose actions(s) or response to resistance in an official capacity results in death or serious physical injury will be removed from the line of duty, ending an administrative review and a fitness for duty evaluation at the direction of the Chief of Police.”

Personnel records show Marquette was the only officer of the four involved placed on administrative leave.

The lawsuit alleges that Christopher Bryan Mukadam is another officer involved in the shooting. He started with the department in 2022. Records show no previous disciplinary action by city leaders.

The lawsuit identifies the fourth officer as Joey R. Williams. He started with the department in 2020 and became certified in 2021. Personnel records show there was no previous disciplinary action for Williams.

