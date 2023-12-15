Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Multiple Bridge Street businesses hit with low Kitchen Cops scores

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As we head into the final weekend for Christmas shopping, he Kitchen Cops have dropped the hammer on multiple eateries at one of Huntsville’s busiest shopping centers.

Six businesses at Bridge Street scored 87 of below this week.

Kona Grill was the lowest of the group with an 80. It was written up for spoiled, mushy cucumbers, multiple food temperature violations, several prepped items being in the cooler with no date markings or incorrect date markings and no hot water at one sink.

Bravo Italian Kitchen gets an 81. There was no sink at the handwashing sinks in the kitchen, chemical bottles without proper labels and several dented cans in the pantry. There was also an issue with foods in the cooler without date marks.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is next with an 83. There were chemicals stored above food products on shelves, soap missing in the men’s room and kitchen, and employees without food safety training.

Pieology was written up for an issue with it’s sink sprayer and unlabeled chemical bottles. It gets an 85.

PF Chang’s had a problem with food in a cooler for more than 7 days. There was also a problem with wastewater leaking in the kitchen, requiring emergency repairs. It got an 86.

Great American Cookies gets an 87 due to no toilet paper of paper towels in a restroom.

Elsewhere in Madison County, the Marriott Hotel near the Space and Rocket Center gets an 80 due to fuzzy spots on fruit, and no paper towels at a sink.

Madison County Inspection Reports
Madison County Scores

DeKalb County

No issues to report this week in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County Scores and Inspection Notes

Limestone County

The Jiffy Food Store on East Hobbs Street gets a 79. It had two week old food in a cooler, along with other foods without date markings. There were also multiple food temperature problems.

Limestone County Scores
Limestone County Inspection Reports

Morgan County

The Chipotle on the Beltline gets an 81 due to no sanitizer in the dishwasher, improper storage of toxic chemicals and no paper towels at a handsink in the kitchen.

Morgan County Scores and Inspection Reports

