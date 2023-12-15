Multiple agencies respond to overnight restaurant fire in Arab

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies responded to an overnight fire at a restaurant in Arab.

According to the Arab Fire Department, the incident happened around 3:15 a.m. following reports of heavy smoke coming from the building of the Mt. Fuji Japanese Restaurant. Fire officials said crews were able to find the fire in the back of the building in the kitchen area where it was quickly extinguished.

Agencies that assisted with the fire along with AFD included Four-C Fire Protection District, Ruth Fire Protection District, Marshall Medical Center EMS, Arab Police Department and the Arab Electric Co-op.

Neighboring businesses in the strip mall affected by the smoke damage included Anytime Fitness, Cricket Cellular and Hibbett Sports. Arab Fire Chief Rickey Phillips said those businesses suffered some degree of smoke damage.

He said there were no injuries associated with the fire.

Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

