Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Multiple agencies respond to overnight restaurant fire in Arab

Overnight fire in Arab
Overnight fire in Arab(Arab Fire Department)
By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies responded to an overnight fire at a restaurant in Arab.

According to the Arab Fire Department, the incident happened around 3:15 a.m. following reports of heavy smoke coming from the building of the Mt. Fuji Japanese Restaurant. Fire officials said crews were able to find the fire in the back of the building in the kitchen area where it was quickly extinguished.

Agencies that assisted with the fire along with AFD included Four-C Fire Protection District, Ruth Fire Protection District, Marshall Medical Center EMS, Arab Police Department and the Arab Electric Co-op.

Neighboring businesses in the strip mall affected by the smoke damage included Anytime Fitness, Cricket Cellular and Hibbett Sports. Arab Fire Chief Rickey Phillips said those businesses suffered some degree of smoke damage.

He said there were no injuries associated with the fire.

Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
The TORNADO WATCH now includes the counties shaded in red through 11 P.M. CST
Tornado Watch in effect for 7 counties in north AL, 3 counties in TN
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.

Latest News

HOLIDAY PARTY MGN
How those struggling with addiction can manage and identify holiday triggers
Athens hit-and-run
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Hwy. 72, Athens Police now looking for driver
identifying and managing triggers
How those struggling with addiction can manage and identify holiday triggers
Close to 100 trucks from across the Tennessee Valley gathered Thursday night to remember...
Tow truck drivers rally to remember murdered tow company owner