Medicine for diabetes in short supply as more people use it for weight loss

By Bria Chatman
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A doctor is warning about a shortage of those popular weight loss drug, Semaglutide, which is also a diabetic medication and Dr. Kre Johnson says people who need it are having a hard time getting it.

Johnson with Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics says several people are interested in the medication because of the weight loss aspect. She wants people to know it’s not the healthiest option to drop a few pounds and people with chronic illnesses like diabetes need it.

“These medications are on backorder. Every day, I have patients calling, saying I can’t get these medications,” says Dr. Johnson. “The drugs in that class were made specifically for diabetics.”

But with more people using the medicine for weight loss those in need medically are struggling.

“A lot of the weight loss people are out there saying, ‘I’ll pay cash for the medication,’ so it’s making it a little bit harder for our medicare population to have even access to the medication,” says Johnson.

She adds it’s not just hard on patients but also on doctors and pharmacies.

“Your diabetes is controlled, and you’re losing weight,” says Johnson. “Then now, all of a sudden, you can’t get it. It has made it so very hard for our diabetic population to continue this medication and even to start the medication because a lot of pharmacies are saying, ‘Hey, we’re not taking any new patients.’”

For those who are only taking it for weight loss benefits, Dr. Johnson says you should be aware of the dangers.

“These medicines’ side effects could be lowering your blood sugar which, if your blood sugar gets too low, say if you fall asleep and your blood sugar drops in your sleep, we’re at risk for comas, we’re at risk for seizures we’re at risk for confusion,” adds Johnson.

Dr. Johnson says if you don’t have diabetes and are interested in taking one of these weight-loss medications, you should talk to your doctor about it first.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

