Man accused of hitting, killing Limestone Co. pastor charged nearly two months later

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The man accused of hitting and killing a Limestone County pastor with his truck in October has been arrested.

On Oct. 18, 68-year-old Charles Olney was riding his bicycle on Looney Rd. when a truck hit him. Olney was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver fled the scene and since then law enforcement had been searching for either a Chevrolet Colorado or a GMC Canyon with passenger-side damage.

Now nearly two months later, 32-year-old James Bartlett III has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident with death/injury and tampering with evidence.

According to his profile in the Madison County Jail, Bartlett was arrested in Madison County the day after the incident on an unrelated charged.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.