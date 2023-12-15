Lions athlete named Scholar All-American

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - University of North Alabama senior Alice Bussey was selected to the 2023 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women’s Scholar All-American Second Team. Bussey was previously selected to the United Soccer Coaches All-South Region First Team.

Bussey was one of 45 members of the three Scholar All-America teams, and one of just two ASUN student-athletes selected, joining Lipscomb’s Kelli Beiler.

The senior closed out her 2023 campaign with a team-best seven goals and 17 points. Bussey ranked second in the ASUN in game-winning goals this season with nine. She was selected ASUN All-Conference first-team, Academic All-ASUN and was selected Academic All-District by College Sports Communicators and was a USC All-South Region first team selection before becoming a member of the Scholar All-America second team. Bussey has scored 17 goals in her four seasons with the Lions, having appeared in 70 matches.

Bussey started in all 22 matches for the Lions in 2023. She has appeared in 70 matches over her UNA career, which includes 64 starts. Bussey is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in biology and has maintained a 3.67 GPA.

This is just the fifth United Soccer Coaches honor for UNA since making the jump to Division I prior to the 2018 season, with three of those honors coming this season. Shelby Wall earned United Soccer Coaches All-South Region third team and Academic All-South Region third team honors in 2018 before Bussey and goalkeeper Adriana Wright were selected to the All-South Region first and second teams this season, respectively.

Bussey is just the fourth United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America selection in program history, joining Tassia Augusto (2009), Chloe Richards (2015) and Beatriz Fernandez (2017) — all of which came at the Division II level.

