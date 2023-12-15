Lana White performs live in-studio
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - You might have seen her performing around Huntsville at The Electric Belle or Lowe Mill. Lana White is a local superstar who is currently working on a project with Five Points Recording Studio.
You can listen to more wherever you stream music and follow her @lanawhitemusic on socials!
