Lana White performs live in-studio

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - You might have seen her performing around Huntsville at The Electric Belle or Lowe Mill. Lana White is a local superstar who is currently working on a project with Five Points Recording Studio.

You can listen to more wherever you stream music and follow her @lanawhitemusic on socials!

