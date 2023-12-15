Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Investigation into human remains found in Lauderdale Co. underway

Lauderdale County deputies continue to investigate after hunters found what they believe is a human skull in the woods on County Road 6.
By Aria Pons
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) -Lauderdale County deputies continue to investigate after hunters found what they believe is a human skull in the woods on Wednesday along County Rd. 6.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton say since they were found, deputies have been processing the area where the remains were found.

Chief Deputy Matt Horton said it will most likely take a few months for the forensics on the skull to come back. He said this investigation is just beginning.

“The first call was that there was what was reported as a human skull that was located,” Horton said. “We arrived on scene and it was confirmed and then from that point there were other, what we believe to be, human remains located.”

Horton said that area could be burial grounds from the past or the remains could be more recent. He said it will be some time before investigators get answers.

