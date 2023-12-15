Huntsville Havoc hoping to build on home-stretch

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A third of the way through the season, the Huntsville Havoc are 8-8 and 1-1 in shootouts.

Following a road game on Friday, the Havoc returns home to the Von Braun Center for a four-game stretch, one they’re hoping will provide some momentum for the rest of the season.

“We’re starting to string some games together and being at home in front of our fans, a sell out last weekend is awesome so hopefully that homestand here can kind of put us on a win streak,” said head coach Stuart Stefen.

Under a first-year head coach and built on young talent, the Havoc are getting to the point in the season where they’re looking for consistency.

“We have to be competitive every night. I think we’ve done a good job at that but at the end of the day we want to win games, said captain and defenseman Dominick Procopio, “At the end of the day it’s a ten-team league and 8 teams make playoffs, right so we obviously don’t want to be coming into eight we want to make playoffs and compete for a championship every year. So, I think as we keep going forward, we eliminate the mental stuff, these little lapses that have been killing us and just play a good 60 minutes.”

The Havoc will be back home Saturday against Pensacola. There will also be home games on December 22, 23 and 26.

