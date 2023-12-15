Huntsville City Schools shows improvement on annual state report cards

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools reported good news on Thursday with the newest A-F report cards released by the Alabama State Department of Education.

The district said it increased two points from 82 during the 2021-2022 school year to 84 for the 2022-2023 school year.

Officials also said 30 of the district’s 43 schools either sustained growth or increased scores from the previous year.

No schools within the district had a failing score.

“These scores are a testament to the hard work of our students, faculty and staff members, and families,” said Dr. Clarence Sutton, HCS Superintendent. “This growth is not by accident. This progress reflects our focus and intentionality in schools across the city on our journey to excellence.”

According to a press release, scores are calculated based on five factors including academic growth, college and career readiness, graduation rate, chronic absenteeism, and progress in English language proficiency.

Scores for all schools are available on the ALSDE website.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.