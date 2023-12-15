HPD: Man crashes car after police chase

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man led Huntsville Police on a pursuit after failing to stop for speeding on Bailey Cove Rd. Thursday night.

According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, an officer attempted to stop the vehicle around 10:20 p.m. The officer attempted to follow the driver after it appeared it wasn’t stopping. However, the officer lost sight of the vehicle.

Approximately 10 minutes later, another separate officer was waved down by a citizen after a vehicle hit a tree and crashed. Police said the vehicle was on fire and officers were able to take the individual out of the vehicle before it became fully engulfed in flames.

It was later determined the engulfed vehicle was the same vehicle another officer attempted to stop for speeding. The driver has been identified as Caesar John Nieves, 31. He was placed under arrest and transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Police said after Nieves was released from the hospital he was booked into the Madison County Jail before 6:30 a.m.

He was booked on the following charges:

Attempting to elude a police officer/speed exceeds 20mph over the speed limit - felony

Driving under the influence of alcohol

Aggravated speeding

Failure to stop before entering a roadway

Driving on the wrong side of the road

Driving while license suspended

Driving with an expired tag

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.