Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

HPD: Man crashes car after police chase

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(MGN)
By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man led Huntsville Police on a pursuit after failing to stop for speeding on Bailey Cove Rd. Thursday night.

According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, an officer attempted to stop the vehicle around 10:20 p.m. The officer attempted to follow the driver after it appeared it wasn’t stopping. However, the officer lost sight of the vehicle.

Approximately 10 minutes later, another separate officer was waved down by a citizen after a vehicle hit a tree and crashed. Police said the vehicle was on fire and officers were able to take the individual out of the vehicle before it became fully engulfed in flames.

It was later determined the engulfed vehicle was the same vehicle another officer attempted to stop for speeding. The driver has been identified as Caesar John Nieves, 31. He was placed under arrest and transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Police said after Nieves was released from the hospital he was booked into the Madison County Jail before 6:30 a.m.

He was booked on the following charges:

  • Attempting to elude a police officer/speed exceeds 20mph over the speed limit - felony
  • Driving under the influence of alcohol
  • Aggravated speeding
  • Failure to stop before entering a roadway
  • Driving on the wrong side of the road
  • Driving while license suspended
  • Driving with an expired tag

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
The TORNADO WATCH now includes the counties shaded in red through 11 P.M. CST
Tornado Watch in effect for 7 counties in north AL, 3 counties in TN
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.

Latest News

Jarrod Webster
Trial date set for former Killen Police officer accused of sexual assault
Athens Police searching for driver who hit pedestrian on Hwy. 72
Pedestrian struck, killed on Hwy. 72 identified, Athens Police looking for driver
Overnight fire in Arab
Multiple agencies respond to overnight restaurant fire in Arab
HOLIDAY PARTY MGN
How those struggling with addiction can manage and identify holiday triggers