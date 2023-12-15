Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
How those struggling with addiction can manage and identify holiday triggers

WAFF 48's Sean Dowling reporting
By Sean Dowling
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The holidays can be a difficult time for those in recovery from alcohol and drug addiction.

Even the parties can be triggering because alcohol usually makes an appearance. But there are things you can do to identify and manage those triggers, according to recovery specialist, Aubin Cawthon. He has walked in the shoes of the many people who visit him at his center in Huntsville at R.O.S.S. Madison County. R.O.S.S. stands for Recovery Organization of Support Specialists.

As the campus coordinator, Cawthon said holiday stress like buying gifts and organizing and attending events, changes in schedule and family conflicts can lead to a relapse. But there are ways to get through it.

Learning to say no to events and parties, having a plan if you know there will be alcohol there like bringing a sober friend or researching local recovery meeting programs if you’re traveling for the holidays.

Cawthon said the holidays can be a painful reminder of what life used to be like, but says there can always be a brighter future.

“Holiday seasons are really hard for people who actively use and people in recovery because it brings up a lot of different triggers,” Cawthon said. “For some of us, we weren’t allowed around the families. For some of us, our kids get involved in the holiday season and that makes it really difficult if we haven’t had access. Those times that I used to not look forward to where I had to go sit in front of the family and act quote-unquote “normal,” I get to look forward to that now because I have a process of recovery because my life is different today.”

Cawthon said recovery centers like his fill up during the holidays, but they’ll be providing meals, and making sure people have a safe space to go if they need to get to get away.

As for things the host can do to make sure everyone is comfortable, Cawthon said to be aware and plan ahead.

“Making sure that there’s other options, making sure that those options are out of sight, out of mind kind of thing and making sure that it’s normalized that not everybody’s going to drink around the holidays.”

R.O.S.S. has several locations in Alabama. The Huntsville location can be found at 8211 Stephanie Drive in Huntsville.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, you can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration 24/7 at 1-800-662-4357 (HELP).

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

