‘Home for the Paw-lidays’: Colbert Co. Animal Shelter creates holiday foster program

The Colbert County Animal Shelter workers are looking to give animal’s there a new “leash” on life through their holiday foster program.
By Aria Pons
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Colbert County Animal Shelter workers are looking to give animal's there a new "leash" on life through their holiday foster program.

The program starts December 20 and will only last nine days.

Workers at the shelter said it is a great chance to see if a dog or cat can work with your personal life. And, even if they do not, it gives the animals some one-on-one time that they desperately need. A volunteer with the shelter said this could help the animals find their forever homes and release some stress.

“Even if it does not work out, that it is actually a very good thing for the dogs themselves because it helps them destress, it reduces their anxiety, and it gives them one on one attention that we cannot provide when we have over 150 animals here at one time,” volunteer Nathan Rikard said.

They encourage you to stop by if you can and bring a dog or cat home with you, even if it is temporarily.

