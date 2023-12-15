Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Hands-Free Ordinance law to go into effect in Huntsville on Jan. 1

The Hands-Free Ordinance will go into effect in Huntsville on January 1.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - City leaders in Huntsville are raising awareness for a new law that will impact every driver in the city.

The Hands-Free Ordinance will go into effect on January 1.

Under the new law, it would become illegal to do any of the following while driving:

  • Use a wireless telecommunications device to write, send, read or otherwise engage in any text-based communication
  • Watch, record or capture photo or video
  • Engage in voice-based communication while holding a wireless telecommunications device
  • Physically hold or otherwise support a wireless telecommunications device with any part of their body.

Huntsville Police Chief Kirk Giles says they don’t want to blindside the public with the change.

“Once it goes into effect, for the first six months we will only be issuing warnings and not citations,” he said. “Additionally we want to bring awareness by billboards, public safety announcements, handouts, and even on our department social media accounts.

Once officers do start to hand out tickets, the fines will start at $50.

Some people, including emergency services professionals and those calling or texting 911, are exempt from the ordinance.

The ordinance was voted into law by the city council in October.

