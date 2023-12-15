Geneva second grader gets blanket for every kid at her school

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Typically, kids are concerned with what they are going to get Christmas Day, but Collins Hart is not your typical kid.

Hart decided she wanted to embrace the giving spirit of the holidays and collected nearly 600 blankets, one for every student at her elementary school.

“I wanted everybody to have a blanket for Christmas,” said Hart, a second grade student at Mulkey Elementary. “I thought it would be possible, because if I raised enough, Jesus would help me. He’d tell the people in their brains to help me out.”

Thursday after school, Hart and her mother spread out the blankets in the school’s auditorium. Students will pick a blanket to take home Friday.

“A lot of people have asked me with a smile on their face when they are getting the blankets,” said Hart. “I thought they might have wanted them because some people don’t have blankets to keep them warm.”

According to Assistant Principal Brent Justice, many kids in the district come from lower income families. He says the school counselors work to try and help those students out during the holidays, and Collins’ contribution only adds to that great deed.

“I want to say how proud we are of Collins and the decision she’s made to do this,” said Justice. “It just speaks to her heart. She’s such a giving child, and especially this time of season, it’s such a meaningful thing to do.”

No matter their situation at home, each student can guarantee they will go home with a cozy blanket this Christmas, thanks to a young girl with a big heart, showing us all what the holidays are truly about.

“I hope they have a good time and I hope they like all the blankets they get,” said Hart.

Collins’ mother, Nichole, says she wanted to thank everyone who contributed and the administration staff at the school to help make Collins’ goal a success.

