Florence Police Officer’s domestic violence charge to be dismissed following bench trial

A Lauderdale County judge did not accept Javen Pillar’s plea of guilty and will dismiss the case once Pillar meets a few requirements.
By Aria Pons
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -A Lauderdale County judge did not accept Florence Police officer Javen Pillar’s plea of guilty during his bench trial and will dismiss the case once Pillar meets a few requirements.

Pillar was arrested for assaulting his mother, but she said it was all a misunderstanding. Pillar’s attorney Jefferey Redcross said this was all something that just should not have happened.

Redcross said Pillar and his mother were in a heated argument when Pillar pushed his way into a room as his mom slammed a door. He said the momentum was too much and Pillar ended up tackling his mother onto the couch with his arms up and out.

Judge Carole Medley heard both sides in the courtroom Thursday and decided to not accept Pillar’s plea of guilty. Instead, she said Pillar will have to pay various court fees, attend anger management classes and steer clear of any more trouble.

Pillar and his mother were in a no-contact order, which means they have not spoken in over two months. Judge Medley lifted the order and demanded they apologized to each other. The two hugged each other tearfully while apologizing for what happened.

“He’s a good officer and a good man.” Pillar’s mother said to Judge Medley.

Redcross said he had multiple witnesses that would have been willing to come forward and testify that this was an unfortunate exchange.

Eventually, the case will be dismissed once all that is fulfilled.

