Financial Friday: Firming Up Your Finances In 2024

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As we enter the most wonderful time of the year, we are also entering the season when it’s easy to spend money. WAFF 48 talked with the Financial Education Coordinator at Redstone Federal Credit Union, Andrew Calvert, for some financial advice.

He said you can set up a plan so that when you look at your bank statements in January, you do not regret decisions made at the end of 2023.

Calvert said one of the best questions to ask yourself is, “Can I afford it?”

“Understanding if you can afford something is critical to making sure you do not put yourself in a financial bind by spending money that you don’t have or don’t have a plan to pay back. The foundation of financial wellness begins by having a clear picture of what is going in and going out and assessing what can be afforded based on that picture,” said Calvert.

He also recommends setting financial goals for 2024 and beyond.

Set goals and begin taking steps today to meet those goals (short- and long-term goals). An excellent first step to meeting goals is the concept of Save, Spend, and Share. Prioritizing savings for yourself first ensures that the plan set to meet your financial goals will be accomplished.

One tip to prioritize savings is to automate the process as the first thing that comes out each time you get paid. Very important: Make sure you have an emergency Savings account (unplanned expense savings) BEFORE you begin saving for planned expenses.

Calvert also recommends you review and cancel unneeded subscriptions.

“It’s always good to assess money that is automatically coming out of your bank account and ask, ‘Do I need or use this service’” said Calvert. Taking an inventory of subscriptions and canceling what is unnecessary can increase your bottom line and allow you to save or share more as you plan for a future that meets your goals.

He said the most important thing to remember is that small changes every day can lead to significant improvements over time. The most important thing you can do for your finances this year is make and stick to a plan.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.