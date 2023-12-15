Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Financial Friday: Firming Up Your Finances In 2024

WAFF 48 talked with the Financial Education Coordinator at Redstone Federal Credit Union, Andrew Calvert, for some financial advice.
By Haley Baker
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As we enter the most wonderful time of the year, we are also entering the season when it’s easy to spend money. WAFF 48 talked with the Financial Education Coordinator at Redstone Federal Credit Union, Andrew Calvert, for some financial advice.

He said you can set up a plan so that when you look at your bank statements in January, you do not regret decisions made at the end of 2023.

Calvert said one of the best questions to ask yourself is, “Can I afford it?”

“Understanding if you can afford something is critical to making sure you do not put yourself in a financial bind by spending money that you don’t have or don’t have a plan to pay back. The foundation of financial wellness begins by having a clear picture of what is going in and going out and assessing what can be afforded based on that picture,” said Calvert.

He also recommends setting financial goals for 2024 and beyond.

Set goals and begin taking steps today to meet those goals (short- and long-term goals). An excellent first step to meeting goals is the concept of Save, Spend, and Share. Prioritizing savings for yourself first ensures that the plan set to meet your financial goals will be accomplished.

One tip to prioritize savings is to automate the process as the first thing that comes out each time you get paid. Very important: Make sure you have an emergency Savings account (unplanned expense savings) BEFORE you begin saving for planned expenses.

Calvert also recommends you review and cancel unneeded subscriptions.

“It’s always good to assess money that is automatically coming out of your bank account and ask, ‘Do I need or use this service’” said Calvert. Taking an inventory of subscriptions and canceling what is unnecessary can increase your bottom line and allow you to save or share more as you plan for a future that meets your goals.

He said the most important thing to remember is that small changes every day can lead to significant improvements over time. The most important thing you can do for your finances this year is make and stick to a plan.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
The TORNADO WATCH now includes the counties shaded in red through 11 P.M. CST
Tornado Watch in effect for 7 counties in north AL, 3 counties in TN
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.

Latest News

Steve Perkins
One officer involved in the death of Steve Perkins previously disciplined
Matthew Garth (L) and Zachary Chase Ratliff (R)
Two men arrested in connection to 1-year-old suffering drug overdose
Jarrod Webster
Trial date set for former Killen Police officer accused of sexual assault
Caesar John Nieves
HPD: Man crashes car after police chase