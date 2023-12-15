Fayetteville Fire Chief resigns amid misconduct investigation

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - The fire chief of the Fayetteville Fire Department abruptly resigned last week and we now know why.

Fayetteville City Administrator Kevin Owens says that a few weeks ago an anonymous sourced alleged unethical behavior involving personnel policies.

Shortly thereafter, a third party is now investigating the allegations of misconduct within the Fayetteville Fire Department. Just days following the investigation being opened, Fire Chief Tony Kimbrough abruptly resigned from the department.

Since his resignation, the city appointed Assistant Fire Chief David Bergman as the acting interim fire chief.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

