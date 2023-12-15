Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
‘Extremely dangerous business’: Tow truck drivers react to fatal shooting of on-the-job driver in Harvest

'Extremely dangerous business': Tow truck drivers react to fatal shooting of on-the-job driver in Harvest
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Several area tow truck drivers are reeling from the loss of one their peers. Madison County Sheriff deputies say 47-year-old Warren Siao was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with murdering 38-year-old Jayson Click.

So far, investigators are still piecing together what led up to the shooting.

Deputies say it happened just after 7 p.m. on Wedgewood Terrace Road and surrounding neighbors say Click was there for a repossession.

Some of those neighbors say they heard the gunshots but never saw what led up to them. Others who weren’t home at the time of the shooting said it kept them from getting home Wednesday night.

Billy Green with the Alabama Towing and Recovery Association said repossessions make up a very small portion of their jobs.

“Generally, they know it’s coming. They know the bank has sent notices such as that. It’s not like we’re coming in the middle of the night and we’re stealing stuff,” Green said. “They know it’s coming. It’s just a matter of when it’s coming.”

Click’s death has also hit close to home for truck drivers across the Tennessee Valley.

James Aaron, a close friend of Click says any tow truck driver will tell you this outcome is the worst-case scenario.

“Every time you get in the driver’s seat of the truck,” he said. “You don’t fear it, but you respect it. Ninety percent of the time, you’re by yourself when you’re repossessing.”

Siao remains in the Madison County Jail with no bond.

