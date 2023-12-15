Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Demopolis middle school students use AI to create pornographic images of female classmates

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WBRC) - A group of mothers in Demopolis say their daughters’ pictures were used with artificial intelligence to create pornographic images of their daughters.

Tiffany Cannon, Elizabeth Smith, Holston Drinkard, and Heidi Nettles said they all learned on Dec. 4 that two of their daughters’ male classmates created and shared explicit photos of their daughters. Smith said since last Monday, it has been a rollercoaster of emotions.

“They’re scared, they’re angry, they’re embarrassed. They really feel like why did this happen to them,” said Smith.

The group of mothers said there is an active investigation with Demopolis Police. However, they wish for the school district to take action. They believe this is an instance of cyberbullying and there are state laws and policies to protect their girls.

“We have laws in place through the Safe School’s law and the Student Bullying Prevention Act, which says that cyberbullying will not be tolerated either on or off campus,” said Smith.

“It takes a lot for these girls to come forward, and they did. They need to be supported for that. Not just from their parents, but from their school and their community,” said Nettles.

In a statement sent to WBRC, the Demopolis City Schools Superintendent, Tony Willis, said the schools can only address actions that happen at the school.

The group of moms is encouraging parents to do research about this technology and talk to your kids about the consequences.

“This is not photoshop. Photoshop and AI are not the same thing. Do your research,” said Drinkard. “There’s a lot of emotion involved. If we don’t do all the right things this could be catastrophic.”

