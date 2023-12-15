Back to its former glory

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - As they restored the outside of Market & Monroe, the Whitfields began to notice red underneath the surface.

After eventually finding yellow paint as well, they realized there used to be a mural on the side of their building. The more they thought about it, they thought it resembled an old Coca-Cola sign. Coke brought Brian Tull down to Athens to restore its former glory.

Mural on the side of Market & Monroe (Payton Walker)

