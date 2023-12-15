Back to its former glory
How an old mural in Athens is back and better than ever
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - As they restored the outside of Market & Monroe, the Whitfields began to notice red underneath the surface.
After eventually finding yellow paint as well, they realized there used to be a mural on the side of their building. The more they thought about it, they thought it resembled an old Coca-Cola sign. Coke brought Brian Tull down to Athens to restore its former glory.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.