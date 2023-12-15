Audiologists helping the Rocket City hear through new program

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Helping the Rocket City hear is the goal of a new program called “Hearing the Call.”

Audiologists at Alabama Hearing Associates are giving back this holiday, by helping low-income, uninsured and under insured people who need hearing help.

Even the most simple and basic hearing aids can cost thousands but AHA is offering hearing aids at drastically-lower costs for qualified patients.

“It is such a pleasure to know for some days of the year to do it and know that this person would never be able to walk through the doors of my office if not for hearing the call rocket city and the generosity of people who donate to our nonprofit project,” Dr. Jan Liles said.

The patients were selected over the past few months and their new hearing aids are fully fitted and prescribed for their specific kind of hearing loss.

