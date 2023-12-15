Astronauts make special visit to the Marshall Space Flight Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall Space Flight Center hosted some special visitors on Thursday afternoon.

Four astronauts who recently came home from the International Space Station came by to discuss their missions.

For Capt. Steve Bowen, being an astronaut was a second career, after years in the Navy on submarines.

“It’s so much like a submarine deployment,” he said. “My first comment was it even smells like a submarine. That is not a compliment.”

Bowen and his colleagues were also there to thank Marshall Mission managers for their hard work, and talk a little shop.

In addition to Bowen, NASA astronauts Frank Rubio and Woody Hoburg were also on hand. Joining them was United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi.

