Astronauts make special visit to the Marshall Space Flight Center

Four astronauts who recently came home from the International Space Station stopped by the Marshall Space Flight Center to discuss their missions.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall Space Flight Center hosted some special visitors on Thursday afternoon.

Four astronauts who recently came home from the International Space Station came by to discuss their missions.

For Capt. Steve Bowen, being an astronaut was a second career, after years in the Navy on submarines.

“It’s so much like a submarine deployment,” he said. “My first comment was it even smells like a submarine. That is not a compliment.”

Bowen and his colleagues were also there to thank Marshall Mission managers for their hard work, and talk a little shop.

In addition to Bowen, NASA astronauts Frank Rubio and Woody Hoburg were also on hand. Joining them was United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi.

