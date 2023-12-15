6 gift ideas for college boys

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - College guys can be hard to buy for. So, we brought in college student, Drew McDonald to give us some ideas.

Gadgets

Music Accessories: What guy doesn’t want a new gadget for Christmas? For guys in college, a great option is the JBL Flip 5 Speaker. It’s waterproof and portable for optimal use. Headphones are also a great option. Apple AirPods, Beats headphones, and Bose headphones are super popular.

Charging Essentials: A portable charger is another great gift. I love the Anker PowerCore 10000. You could even throw in a charger cord...or two!

Cologne & Body Care

Cologne: The gift of smelling good cannot be beaten. A good cologne is always a classic, go-to guy gift. But, by pairing it with a body wash, lotion, and after-shave, you’ll set your guy up to smell his best through scent-layering! You can shop Sephora’s most popular men’s colognes here.

Body Care: Method Body is a great affordable body care brand carried on Amazon and in Target and Walmart. Their products are super moisturizing and smell great.

Sports & Athletic Gear

Portable Games: No guy will ever turn away equipment for a new game or for a sport they love. Spikeball is a game that so many boys this age enjoy playing with friends. Get them a kit so they can take the fun anywhere! A college classic game is corn hole. You could gift a basic corn hole set and grab some customizable bags that sport his fraternity for the ultimate game day setup next fall.

Gym Essentials: If he spends a lot of time in the gym, give him an upgrade with a new gym bag. A good simple option that comes in a bunch of colors is the Under Armour Undeniable 5.0 Duffle. The Command the Day Duffle Bag from lululemon is another great, durable option. You could also gift him a new pair of gym shorts, like the Nike Men’s Dri-Fit Challenger.

Clothes

Elevated Sweats: Guys are going to wear sweats either way, so you might as well make sure they look their best in them. Matching sets aren’t just for the ladies, guys can wear them too. A great option is the ABC Joggers from lululemon paired with their Steady State Hoodie. Nike also has some good options.

Winter Essentials: As the weather gets colder, they might want a new beanie or coat. Carhartt makes fashionable and warm coats that the guys absolutely love, like the Loose-Fit Firm Duck Insulated Flannel Lined Active Hooded Jacket for Men. A good basic beanie is the Knit Beanie from Carhartt. The Powder Town Beanie from Patagonia has that classic toboggan look and it comes in some neat colors.

Versatile Shoes: A great shoe option is Birkenstocks. They are long-lasting, versatile, and will forever be in style. A lot of guys like the classic Arizona Birkenstocks, but Boston Clogs are another good option. You could also opt for the Eva style of Arizona’s for a waterproof option.

Travel

Travel Bags: Whether they’re going to be going back and forth between home and campus or traveling on their own, travel essentials are something any guy needs. A leather toiletry bag is a timeless staple that will be used for years to come. A weekender duffle bag is great for short trips or visits home. You could pick a matching leather weekender bag or opt for a more modern look like the Stevyn Duffel Bag with Shoe Compartment from Calpak.

Suitcase & Carry-on Set: A nice, durable suitcase and carry-on is something most guys in their early 20s will never buy themselves, but they’re going to need it. A personal favorite of mine is the Evolve Hardside cases from Samsonite. Some other brands to browse are Calpak, Away, and BAGSMART.

College/Dorm Essentials

Room Essentials: Dorm life can be rough, so use Christmas to elevate the guy in your life’s experience. A weighted blanket is a great way to promote healthier sleep. You can find some great options at Brooklinen or shop a variety of types on Amazon. Another awesome way to take his room to the next level is an air purifier, a humidifier, or a diffuser.

Class Accessories: If they’re getting ready to head back to campus in January, a new backpack is a great option. I loved my North Face backpack while I was in school. Pair it with a new water bottle, like a Hydroflask or an Owala, an Apple Pencil if they have an iPad for note taking, or a new laptop if you’re looking for a larger gift. The new Apple MacBook Pro is one that will last them all throughout college and beyond.

