Woman gives painting back to owner after it was accidentally donated to Mobile thrift shop

By Shelby Myers
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The power of social media, and maybe even a little Christmas magic, reunited a woman with her painting that had accidentally been donated to Goodwill.

Taylor West first told FOX10 News that her mother-in-law accidentally sent the floral mural to Goodwill.

West said the painting was special to her because her husband gave it to her on their first Christmas as a married couple. Their friend painted it.

She took to social media to see if anyone could it at Goodwill.

A week later, someone reached out to her that they had it and were going to give it back to her.

The woman, who didn’t want to be named, bought the painting at Goodwill, having no idea it was lost. She thought she just got a deal. The painting was on sale for $12.99.

The woman said, “I was just looking around in Goodwill and saw all the colors and it just drew me to it and I had to have it.”

The woman thought it would look great in her daughter’s home. She even framed it.

Then, she saw Taylor West’s post on Facebook looking for it, and knew they had to do the right thing.

The woman said, “Because I believe in the Golden Rule and I believe that if something like this had happened to me or to one of my children I would want to give him back to and so I feel like it always comes back for the good.”

So West and her painting were reunited. West was grateful the woman was kind enough to bring it back.

“I know that it is going to come back around to you tenfold. And I know that I felt the same way if if I had something that belonged to somebody and it meant something I’d want to give it back to but I’m very appreciative that there’s like minded people in the world,” said West.

“I’m just so glad she got it back. Thank you. Thank you. I’m really appreciative.”

West paid the woman back for the painting. She even handed her an envelope with a handwritten note from West’s mother-in-law.

