Victim in fatal Madison County shooting identified as 38-year-old Grant man

Jayson Click was killed in a shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. that happened on Wednesday evening
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The victim of Wednesday night’s fatal shooting in Madison County has been identified.

Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill identified the victim as 38-year-old Jayson Click of Grant. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The shooting happened on Wedgewood Terrace Road. It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

Warren Siao, 47, was booked into the Madison County Jail early Thursday morning on a murder...
Warren Siao, 47, was booked into the Madison County Jail early Thursday morning on a murder charge(NA)

Warren Siao, 47, was booked into the Madison County Jail early Thursday morning on a murder charge in connection to the incident.

