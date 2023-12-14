Victim in fatal Madison County shooting identified as 38-year-old Grant man

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The victim of Wednesday night’s fatal shooting in Madison County has been identified.

Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill identified the victim as 38-year-old Jayson Click of Grant. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The shooting happened on Wedgewood Terrace Road. It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

Warren Siao, 47, was booked into the Madison County Jail early Thursday morning on a murder charge (NA)

Warren Siao, 47, was booked into the Madison County Jail early Thursday morning on a murder charge in connection to the incident.

Stay with WAFF 48 for more updates on-air and online.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.