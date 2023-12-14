Tigers soar past Bulldogs in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Playing away from home again, Auburn picked up right where it left off Saturday with another impressive performance Wednesday night to beat UNC Asheville 87-62 at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Offense carried the day against Indiana on Saturday. This time, it was the defense that took over midway through the first half and early in the second half, helping the Tigers pull away.

“We turned up the defense,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. “When you play like that and you play that hard, it’s the ultimate sign of being unselfish. I thought we got some offense from our defense. We came out of the start of the second half, executed better and really took control of the game.”

The second unit, specifically, stepped up for Auburn on Wednesday.

Tre Donaldson scored a career-high 15 points. Chad Baker-Mazara knocked down three 3-pointers in a three-minute span during the second half and finished with 11 points. And K.D. Johnson and Dylan Cardwell provided a spark on both ends of the court.

“We take pride in that role,” Donaldson said. “Just being the energy guys coming off the bench and not allowing a drop-off from the first group to the second group. We take pride in it. Me, K.D. and Chad, we’re just energy guys. It’s just us being ourselves.”

As soon as Johnson checked into the game, he got a steal and took it the other way for a one-handed dunk. On the very next possession, Cardwell threw down an alley-oop from Donaldson. The duo scored 10 straight Auburn points after checking in. They later connected on their own alley-oop in the second half with Johnson throwing it up to Cardwell for the slam.

Both Johnson and Cardwell finished with six points, contributing to the 51 points scored off the bench for Auburn – a season high. All 11 players in the rotation scored for the Tigers, but Donaldson and Baker-Mazara were the only two to score in double figures.

“I think that just speaks on the depth of our team,” said junior guard Denver Jones, who added nine points in what was a homecoming of sorts. “I feel like it was a great team win. Once we locked in on defense, we started controlling the tempo a little bit.”

As a team, Auburn shot 53.1 percent from the floor. More impressively, the Tigers only turned the ball over seven times. After tying the school record with just three turnovers Saturday, Auburn has now gone back-to-back games with single-digit turnovers for the first time since they did it against Iowa and Houston in last year’s NCAA Tournament.

“We’re just taking care of the ball,” Donaldson said. “Making the right plays, not doing too much, not doing too little. Just making the right basketball plays.”

But it was the defense that ultimately turned Wednesday’s game. Trailing 21-19 midway through the first half, the Tigers went on a 20-3 run and held UNC Asheville to just eight points over the final 9:30 to take a 39-27 lead into the locker room at halftime.

For Auburn, it was the third straight game away from home and the sixth this season, but there were plenty of Auburn fans in the building to cheer on the Tigers.

“I appreciated all the support,” Pearl said. “We’ve been trying to get to Huntsville for a few years now. We’ve got some of the best Auburn fans in Huntsville. We really do. It was great.”

Auburn (7-2) will be back home Sunday for a showdown against USC in Neville Arena. It will be the first of four straight home games for the Tigers. Tipoff is set for noon CT.

