Sunshine and warmer 60s Thursday afternoon

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Forecast Temps
WAFF Forecast Temps(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:11 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Thursday morning.  Skies are mostly clear to partly cloudy out the door this morning with some areas of patchy fog in some sheltered areas. 

Morning temperatures are chilly but seasonal in the middle 30s with some areas of frost.  Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs reaching the lower 60s into the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.  Skies will remain clear overnight with lows falling into the middle 30s by daybreak Friday, expect some areas of patchy frost again.  Friday is going to be a pleasant end to the work week with more sunshine and high temps hovering around 60 degrees. 

Saturday will start off dry and more clouds will quickly push in through the day, highs will be in the middle to upper 50s.  Scattered light to moderate rain showers will develop later in the day Saturday and will continue overnight into Sunday morning.  We will be tracking the path of a center of low pressure coming out of the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and this will bring some heavier rainfall early in the day, especially for locations east of I-65.  The path of this low will determine how much rainfall we actually see, but most communities should see at least one quarter inch of rainfall. 

Next week will start off cooler and dry with temps in the 50s.

