Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Southwest Airlines policy gives plus-sized flyers extra seats for free

FILE - Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 lands at Manchester Boston Regional Airport, June 2,...
FILE - Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 lands at Manchester Boston Regional Airport, June 2, 2023, in Manchester, N.H.(Charles Krupa | AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Plus-sized travelers can get up to two extra seats – meaning an entire row to themselves – for free with Southwest Airlines.

The “Customer of Size” policy is not new – Southwest says it’s been in place for years – but videos about it are going viral on TikTok.

According to the policy listed on Southwest’s website, flyers “who encroach upon any part of the neighboring seat(s)” can purchase an extra ticket in advance and later get refunded for the extra seat.

Or, if you don’t want to purchase the extra seat in advance, the policy says you can discuss seating needs with customer service at the departure gate. If it’s determined that a second or even third seat is needed, it will be complimentary.

However, Southwest recommends booking the extra seat in advance so that there are no problems with overbooking flights.

Southwest said the armrest is “the definitive gauge” for determining if a passenger needs extra seats.

“If you’re unable to lower both armrests and/or encroach upon any portion of a seat next to you, you need a second seat,” the policy reads.

A viral video on TikTok shows a passenger named Kimmy going through the process of securing an extra ticket at the gate.

The video shows her asking customer service about using the “customer of size” policy. She easily secures an extra seat.

Kimmy, who describes herself as a “fat solo traveler” in her TikTok bio, said she has used Southwest’s policy more than a dozen times with no issues.

In the video’s caption, Kimmy said that she always sits in the window seat and reserves the empty seat in the middle.

“If anyone tries to sit in it, I kindly let them know I have two seats booked. To be honest I almost never get approached because no one wants to sit in the middle seat next to a fat person on a plane,” she wrote.

Kimmy said she applauds Southwest for “being the only airline with a fair and humane way of flying fat passengers with dignity. We shouldn’t have to pay for two seats.”

“Public airplanes are public transportation and should be accessible and comfortable for us all,” she wrote.

The policy is getting mixed reactions on social media, though most are positive.

“Every airline should have this policy! So glad to see this. Thanks for sharing your experience,” one user commented on Kimmy’s TikTok video.

“This is excellent to know, I haven’t flown for over 7 years because I was so scared I would be forced to buy another seat,” another wrote.

“I never knew about this. I’ve been too embarrassed to fly because I won’t comfortably fit in the seat. I can travel now!” another wrote.

For more information about the policy, visit Southwest’s website here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
The TORNADO WATCH now includes the counties shaded in red through 11 P.M. CST
Tornado Watch in effect for 7 counties in north AL, 3 counties in TN
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.

Latest News

Eleven years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting changed Connecticut and the entire...
Remembering the Sandy Hook Tragedy 11 Years Later
Three of the Decatur police officers connected to the fatal shooting of Steve Perkins appealed...
3 Decatur cops file appeals over discipline in Steve Perkins case
Israel has imposed a total siege on northern Gaza and flattened much of it, forcing most of...
Israeli defense minister says war on Hamas will last months as US envoy discusses timetable
Ellen DeGeneres posted a touching tribute video on Instagram, highlighting some of her...
Ellen DeGeneres remembers Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss with touching video a year after his death