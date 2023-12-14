SEC released 2024 College Football schedule
First football schedule with Oklahoma and Texas includes 64 SEC games culminating in SEC Championship Game
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Southeastern Conference today announced the football schedules for all 16 SEC schools for the 2024 season, the first schedule that includes new conference members University of Oklahoma and University of Texas.
Each SEC team will play eight conference football games plus at least one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac 12 or major independent, and each team will have two open dates.
The 2024 season will be the first year the SEC will play a schedule without divisional competition since 1991. The top two teams in the league standings based on winning percentage will play in the 33rd SEC Football Championship Game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, December 7.
2024 SEC Football Schedule – Team-by-Team
ALABAMA
Aug. 31 WESTERN KENTUCKY
Sept. 7 SOUTH FLORIDA
Sept. 14 at Wisconsin
Sept. 21 Open Date
Sept. 28 GEORGIA
Oct. 5 at Vanderbilt
Oct. 12 SOUTH CAROLINA
Oct. 19 at Tennessee
Oct. 26 MISSOURI
Nov. 2 Open Date
Nov. 9 at LSU
Nov. 16 MERCER
Nov. 23 at Oklahoma
Nov. 30 AUBURN
ARKANSAS
Aug. 31 UAPB (Little Rock)
Sept. 7 at Oklahoma State
Sept. 14 ALABAMA-BIRMINGHAM
Sept. 21 at Auburn
Sept. 28 vs. Texas A&M (Arlington)
Oct. 5 TENNESSEE
Oct. 12 Open Date
Oct. 19 LSU
Oct. 26 at Mississippi State
Nov. 2 OLE MISS
Nov. 9 Open Date
Nov. 16 TEXAS
Nov. 23 LOUISIANA TECH
Nov. 30 at Missouri
AUBURN
Aug. 31 ALABAMA A&M
Sept. 7 CALIFORNIA
Sept. 14 NEW MEXICO
Sept. 21 ARKANSAS
Sept. 28 OKLAHOMA
Oct. 5 at Georgia
Oct. 12 Open Date
Oct. 19 at Missouri
Oct. 26 at Kentucky
Nov. 2 VANDERBILT
Nov. 9 Open Date
Nov. 16 UL-MONROE
Nov. 23 TEXAS A&M
Nov. 30 at Alabama
FLORIDA
Aug. 31 MIAMI
Sept. 7 SAMFORD
Sept. 14 TEXAS A&M
Sept. 21 at Mississippi State
Sept. 28 Open Date
Oct. 5 CENTRAL FLORIDA
Oct. 12 at Tennessee
Oct. 19 KENTUCKY
Oct. 26 Open Date
Nov. 2 vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)
Nov. 9 at Texas
Nov. 16 LSU
Nov. 23 OLE MISS
Nov. 30 at Florida State
GEORGIA
Aug. 31 vs. Clemson (Atlanta)
Sept. 7 TENNESSEE TECH
Sept. 14 at Kentucky
Sept. 21 Open Date
Sept. 28 at Alabama
Oct. 5 AUBURN
Oct. 12 MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oct. 19 at Texas
Oct. 26 Open Date
Nov. 2 vs. Florida (Jacksonville)
Nov. 9 at Ole Miss
Nov. 16 TENNESSEE
Nov. 23 UMASS
Nov. 30 GEORGIA TECH
KENTUCKY
Aug. 31 SOUTHERN MISS
Sept. 7 SOUTH CAROLINA
Sept. 14 GEORGIA
Sept. 21 OHIO
Sept. 28 at Ole Miss
Oct. 5 Open Date
Oct. 12 VANDERBILT
Oct. 19 at Florida
Oct. 26 AUBURN
Nov. 2 at Tennessee
Nov. 9 Open Date
Nov. 16 MURRAY STATE
Nov. 23 at Texas
Nov. 30 LOUISVILLE
LSU
Sept. 1 (Sun.) vs. Southern Cal (Las Vegas)
Sept. 7 NICHOLLS STATE
Sept. 14 at South Carolina
Sept. 21 UCLA
Sept. 28 SOUTH ALABAMA
Oct. 5 Open Date
Oct. 12 OLE MISS
Oct. 19 at Arkansas
Oct. 26 at Texas A&M
Nov. 2 Open Date
Nov. 9 ALABAMA
Nov. 16 at Florida
Nov. 23 VANDERBILT
Nov. 30 OKLAHOMA
OLE MISS
Aug. 31 FURMAN
Sept. 7 MIDDLE TENNESSEE
Sept. 14 at Wake Forest
Sept. 21 GEORGIA SOUTHERN
Sept. 28 KENTUCKY
Oct. 5 at South Carolina
Oct. 12 at LSU
Oct. 19 Open Date
Oct. 26 OKLAHOMA
Nov. 2 at Arkansas
Nov. 9 GEORGIA
Nov. 16 Open Date
Nov. 23 at Florida
Nov. 30 MISSISSIPPI STATE
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Aug. 31 EASTERN KENTUCKY
Sept. 7 at Arizona State
Sept. 14 TOLEDO
Sept. 21 FLORIDA
Sept. 28 at Texas
Oct. 5 Open Date
Oct. 12 at Georgia
Oct. 19 TEXAS A&M
Oct. 26 ARKANSAS
Nov. 2 UMASS
Nov. 9 at Tennessee
Nov. 16 Open Date
Nov. 23 MISSOURI
Nov. 30 at Ole Miss
MISSOURI
Aug. 31 MURRAY STATE
Sept. 7 BUFFALO
Sept. 14 BOSTON COLLEGE
Sept. 21 VANDERBILT
Sept. 28 Open Date
Oct. 5 at Texas A&M
Oct. 12 at UMass
Oct. 19 AUBURN
Oct. 26 at Alabama
Nov. 2 Open Date
Nov. 9 OKLAHOMA
Nov. 16 at South Carolina
Nov. 23 at Mississippi State
Nov. 30 ARKANSAS
OKLAHOMA
Aug. 31 TEMPLE
Sept. 7 HOUSTON
Sept. 14 TULANE
Sept. 21 TENNESSEE
Sept. 28 at Auburn
Oct. 5 Open Date
Oct. 12 vs. Texas (Dallas)
Oct. 19 SOUTH CAROLINA
Oct. 26 at Ole Miss
Nov. 2 MAINE
Nov. 9 at Missouri
Nov. 16 Open Date
Nov. 23 ALABAMA
Nov. 30 at LSU
SOUTH CAROLINA
Aug. 31 OLD DOMINION
Sept. 7 at Kentucky
Sept. 14 LSU
Sept. 21 AKRON
Sept. 28 Open Date
Oct. 5 OLE MISS
Oct. 12 at Alabama
Oct. 19 at Oklahoma
Oct. 26 Open Date
Nov. 2 TEXAS A&M
Nov. 9 at Vanderbilt
Nov. 16 MISSOURI
Nov. 23 WOFFORD
Nov. 30 at Clemson
TENNESSEE
Aug. 31 UT-CHATTANOOGA
Sept. 7 vs. NC State (Charlotte)
Sept. 14 KENT STATE
Sept. 21 at Oklahoma
Sept. 28 Open Date
Oct. 5 at Arkansas
Oct. 12 FLORIDA
Oct. 19 ALABAMA
Oct. 26 Open Date
Nov. 2 KENTUCKY
Nov. 9 MISSISSIPPI STATE
Nov. 16 at Georgia
Nov. 23 UTEP
Nov. 30 at Vanderbilt
TEXAS
Aug. 31 COLORADO STATE
Sept. 7 at Michigan
Sept. 14 TEXAS-SAN ANTONIO
Sept. 21 UL-MONROE
Sept. 28 MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oct. 5 Open Date
Oct. 12 vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)
Oct. 19 GEORGIA
Oct. 26 at Vanderbilt
Nov. 2 Open Date
Nov. 9 FLORIDA
Nov. 16 at Arkansas
Nov. 23 KENTUCKY
Nov. 30 at Texas A&M
TEXAS A&M
Aug. 31 NOTRE DAME
Sept. 7 McNEESE STATE
Sept. 14 at Florida
Sept. 21 BOWLING GREEN
Sept. 28 vs. Arkansas (Arlington)
Oct. 5 MISSOURI
Oct. 12 Open Date
Oct. 19 at Mississippi State
Oct. 26 LSU
Nov. 2 at South Carolina
Nov. 9 Open Date
Nov. 16 NEW MEXICO STATE
Nov. 23 at Auburn
Nov. 30 TEXAS
VANDERBILT
Aug. 31 VIRGINIA TECH
Sept. 7 ALCORN STATE
Sept. 14 at Georgia State
Sept. 21 at Missouri
Sept. 28 Open Date
Oct. 5 ALABAMA
Oct. 12 at Kentucky
Oct. 19 BALL STATE
Oct. 26 TEXAS
Nov. 2 at Auburn
Nov. 9 SOUTH CAROLINA
Nov. 16 Open Date
Nov. 23 at LSU
Nov. 30 TENNESSEE
