SEC released 2024 College Football schedule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Southeastern Conference today announced the football schedules for all 16 SEC schools for the 2024 season, the first schedule that includes new conference members University of Oklahoma and University of Texas.

Each SEC team will play eight conference football games plus at least one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac 12 or major independent, and each team will have two open dates.

The 2024 season will be the first year the SEC will play a schedule without divisional competition since 1991. The top two teams in the league standings based on winning percentage will play in the 33rd SEC Football Championship Game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, December 7.

2024 SEC Football Schedule – Team-by-Team

ALABAMA

Aug. 31 WESTERN KENTUCKY

Sept. 7 SOUTH FLORIDA

Sept. 14 at Wisconsin

Sept. 21 Open Date

Sept. 28 GEORGIA

Oct. 5 at Vanderbilt

Oct. 12 SOUTH CAROLINA

Oct. 19 at Tennessee

Oct. 26 MISSOURI

Nov. 2 Open Date

Nov. 9 at LSU

Nov. 16 MERCER

Nov. 23 at Oklahoma

Nov. 30 AUBURN

ARKANSAS

Aug. 31 UAPB (Little Rock)

Sept. 7 at Oklahoma State

Sept. 14 ALABAMA-BIRMINGHAM

Sept. 21 at Auburn

Sept. 28 vs. Texas A&M (Arlington)

Oct. 5 TENNESSEE

Oct. 12 Open Date

Oct. 19 LSU

Oct. 26 at Mississippi State

Nov. 2 OLE MISS

Nov. 9 Open Date

Nov. 16 TEXAS

Nov. 23 LOUISIANA TECH

Nov. 30 at Missouri

AUBURN

Aug. 31 ALABAMA A&M

Sept. 7 CALIFORNIA

Sept. 14 NEW MEXICO

Sept. 21 ARKANSAS

Sept. 28 OKLAHOMA

Oct. 5 at Georgia

Oct. 12 Open Date

Oct. 19 at Missouri

Oct. 26 at Kentucky

Nov. 2 VANDERBILT

Nov. 9 Open Date

Nov. 16 UL-MONROE

Nov. 23 TEXAS A&M

Nov. 30 at Alabama

FLORIDA

Aug. 31 MIAMI

Sept. 7 SAMFORD

Sept. 14 TEXAS A&M

Sept. 21 at Mississippi State

Sept. 28 Open Date

Oct. 5 CENTRAL FLORIDA

Oct. 12 at Tennessee

Oct. 19 KENTUCKY

Oct. 26 Open Date

Nov. 2 vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)

Nov. 9 at Texas

Nov. 16 LSU

Nov. 23 OLE MISS

Nov. 30 at Florida State

GEORGIA

Aug. 31 vs. Clemson (Atlanta)

Sept. 7 TENNESSEE TECH

Sept. 14 at Kentucky

Sept. 21 Open Date

Sept. 28 at Alabama

Oct. 5 AUBURN

Oct. 12 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Oct. 19 at Texas

Oct. 26 Open Date

Nov. 2 vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

Nov. 9 at Ole Miss

Nov. 16 TENNESSEE

Nov. 23 UMASS

Nov. 30 GEORGIA TECH

KENTUCKY

Aug. 31 SOUTHERN MISS

Sept. 7 SOUTH CAROLINA

Sept. 14 GEORGIA

Sept. 21 OHIO

Sept. 28 at Ole Miss

Oct. 5 Open Date

Oct. 12 VANDERBILT

Oct. 19 at Florida

Oct. 26 AUBURN

Nov. 2 at Tennessee

Nov. 9 Open Date

Nov. 16 MURRAY STATE

Nov. 23 at Texas

Nov. 30 LOUISVILLE

LSU

Sept. 1 (Sun.) vs. Southern Cal (Las Vegas)

Sept. 7 NICHOLLS STATE

Sept. 14 at South Carolina

Sept. 21 UCLA

Sept. 28 SOUTH ALABAMA

Oct. 5 Open Date

Oct. 12 OLE MISS

Oct. 19 at Arkansas

Oct. 26 at Texas A&M

Nov. 2 Open Date

Nov. 9 ALABAMA

Nov. 16 at Florida

Nov. 23 VANDERBILT

Nov. 30 OKLAHOMA

OLE MISS

Aug. 31 FURMAN

Sept. 7 MIDDLE TENNESSEE

Sept. 14 at Wake Forest

Sept. 21 GEORGIA SOUTHERN

Sept. 28 KENTUCKY

Oct. 5 at South Carolina

Oct. 12 at LSU

Oct. 19 Open Date

Oct. 26 OKLAHOMA

Nov. 2 at Arkansas

Nov. 9 GEORGIA

Nov. 16 Open Date

Nov. 23 at Florida

Nov. 30 MISSISSIPPI STATE

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Aug. 31 EASTERN KENTUCKY

Sept. 7 at Arizona State

Sept. 14 TOLEDO

Sept. 21 FLORIDA

Sept. 28 at Texas

Oct. 5 Open Date

Oct. 12 at Georgia

Oct. 19 TEXAS A&M

Oct. 26 ARKANSAS

Nov. 2 UMASS

Nov. 9 at Tennessee

Nov. 16 Open Date

Nov. 23 MISSOURI

Nov. 30 at Ole Miss

MISSOURI

Aug. 31 MURRAY STATE

Sept. 7 BUFFALO

Sept. 14 BOSTON COLLEGE

Sept. 21 VANDERBILT

Sept. 28 Open Date

Oct. 5 at Texas A&M

Oct. 12 at UMass

Oct. 19 AUBURN

Oct. 26 at Alabama

Nov. 2 Open Date

Nov. 9 OKLAHOMA

Nov. 16 at South Carolina

Nov. 23 at Mississippi State

Nov. 30 ARKANSAS

OKLAHOMA

Aug. 31 TEMPLE

Sept. 7 HOUSTON

Sept. 14 TULANE

Sept. 21 TENNESSEE

Sept. 28 at Auburn

Oct. 5 Open Date

Oct. 12 vs. Texas (Dallas)

Oct. 19 SOUTH CAROLINA

Oct. 26 at Ole Miss

Nov. 2 MAINE

Nov. 9 at Missouri

Nov. 16 Open Date

Nov. 23 ALABAMA

Nov. 30 at LSU

SOUTH CAROLINA

Aug. 31 OLD DOMINION

Sept. 7 at Kentucky

Sept. 14 LSU

Sept. 21 AKRON

Sept. 28 Open Date

Oct. 5 OLE MISS

Oct. 12 at Alabama

Oct. 19 at Oklahoma

Oct. 26 Open Date

Nov. 2 TEXAS A&M

Nov. 9 at Vanderbilt

Nov. 16 MISSOURI

Nov. 23 WOFFORD

Nov. 30 at Clemson

TENNESSEE

Aug. 31 UT-CHATTANOOGA

Sept. 7 vs. NC State (Charlotte)

Sept. 14 KENT STATE

Sept. 21 at Oklahoma

Sept. 28 Open Date

Oct. 5 at Arkansas

Oct. 12 FLORIDA

Oct. 19 ALABAMA

Oct. 26 Open Date

Nov. 2 KENTUCKY

Nov. 9 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Nov. 16 at Georgia

Nov. 23 UTEP

Nov. 30 at Vanderbilt

TEXAS

Aug. 31 COLORADO STATE

Sept. 7 at Michigan

Sept. 14 TEXAS-SAN ANTONIO

Sept. 21 UL-MONROE

Sept. 28 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Oct. 5 Open Date

Oct. 12 vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)

Oct. 19 GEORGIA

Oct. 26 at Vanderbilt

Nov. 2 Open Date

Nov. 9 FLORIDA

Nov. 16 at Arkansas

Nov. 23 KENTUCKY

Nov. 30 at Texas A&M

TEXAS A&M

Aug. 31 NOTRE DAME

Sept. 7 McNEESE STATE

Sept. 14 at Florida

Sept. 21 BOWLING GREEN

Sept. 28 vs. Arkansas (Arlington)

Oct. 5 MISSOURI

Oct. 12 Open Date

Oct. 19 at Mississippi State

Oct. 26 LSU

Nov. 2 at South Carolina

Nov. 9 Open Date

Nov. 16 NEW MEXICO STATE

Nov. 23 at Auburn

Nov. 30 TEXAS

VANDERBILT

Aug. 31 VIRGINIA TECH

Sept. 7 ALCORN STATE

Sept. 14 at Georgia State

Sept. 21 at Missouri

Sept. 28 Open Date

Oct. 5 ALABAMA

Oct. 12 at Kentucky

Oct. 19 BALL STATE

Oct. 26 TEXAS

Nov. 2 at Auburn

Nov. 9 SOUTH CAROLINA

Nov. 16 Open Date

Nov. 23 at LSU

Nov. 30 TENNESSEE

