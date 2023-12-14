Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Person killed after vehicle falls from parking deck at Grandview Medical Center

By WBRC Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A person died Thursday morning when their car fell from the fourth floor parking deck at Grandview Medical Center.

The accident happened just before 7:30 a.m.

The vehicle landed on its roof.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

