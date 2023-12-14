Person killed after vehicle falls from parking deck at Grandview Medical Center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A person died Thursday morning when their car fell from the fourth floor parking deck at Grandview Medical Center.

The accident happened just before 7:30 a.m.

The vehicle landed on its roof.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.