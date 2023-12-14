Old town charm and a touch of class

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - When the Whitfield’s bought what is now Market & Monroe, they did not know how historic the building was. In 1886, the building was already standing.

They went back and forth on what they should do with the space, throwing out ideas left and right. Eventually, Sandra and their oldest daughter decided on an event venue. Before Market & Monroe, there was nowhere to host a wedding reception in Athens.

But, it’s not just for weddings. They can host any event from retirement parties to baby showers! They’re fully functional and have everything you’d ever need from an event venue. By the time the big day rolls around, all you’ll need to do is show up and start decorating.

Check out their Facebook and Instagram. To inquire about booking, email marketandmonroe@gmail.com.

