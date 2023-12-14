Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Mom, three children without a home, car after weekend Fairfield fire

Family asking for help after house destroyed in fire
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - A single mom and her three kids are without a home and a car after they both went up in flames over the weekend in Fairfield.

Raven Hawkins says she just can’t think straight now that most of her and her childrens’ belongings are gone just weeks before Christmas. She lived on Westfield Drive.

“I lost everything,” she said. “I don’t have nothing. Everything is gone.”

Her home and her car were scorched over the weekend. Raven said around 2:30am Sunday morning, during the severe storms, a fire ignited. Fortunately, the family wasn’t home.

“Lord do stuff for a reason,” said Raven’s mom Cassandra Hawkins. “She missed her flight.”

It was a blessing in disguise.

“I was in Miami for a week with my son for his national football,” said Raven. “I was supposed to have been got a flight back but I missed my flight. We would’ve been trapped inside because the fire, the way the fire was, we wouldn’t have been able to get out of that door or that door because that’s the only two doors.”

When she got the call from her landlord about the fire, she called her mom who drove to the home immediately.

“Let me get up here and try to save what I can save,” said Cassandra. “But when I got here, it was blocked off so I couldn’t do anything but stand in the road and just watch it just blaze. Watching all their stuff... memories just go up in flames.”

“At first, I was sad, crying... like, how am I going to get everything back?” explained Raven. “But I had to think about it that God blessed us not to be at home that night.”

Cassandra said her daughter Raven is strong but now the family needs help. There’s a GoFundMe set up to help the family get back on their feet.

