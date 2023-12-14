Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Millie the Work Zone Safety Dog sworn in as honorary ALEA K-9

Millie the Work Zone Safety Dog sworn in as honorary ALEA K-9
Millie the Work Zone Safety Dog sworn in as honorary ALEA K-9(ALEA)
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - A beloved Labrador Retriever who has made her way throughout Alabama has officially been honored by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

On Thursday, Millie, the Work Zone Safety Dog, was sworn in by Governor Kay Ivey as an honorary ALEA Trooper K-9.

Millie is a Certified Therapy Dog and the official safety dog of the Alabama Associated General Contractors. She has traveled all across the state with her owner, Morris King for the past four years.

The duo educates the community about the importance of work zone safety and the dangers of distracted driving through programs such as “Lessons with Millie” and “No Phones in the Cone Zone”.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
The TORNADO WATCH now includes the counties shaded in red through 11 P.M. CST
Tornado Watch in effect for 7 counties in north AL, 3 counties in TN
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.

Latest News

First marching band in Asbury High School History
Asbury High School forms first marching band in school history
First marching band in Asbury High School History
Asbury High School forms first marching band in school history
The victim of Wednesday night's fatal shooting in Madison County has been identified. Madison...
Victim in fatal Madison County shooting identified as 38-year-old Grant man
Tornado on the ground in Montgomery County.
7 tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee, NWS confirms