Millie the Work Zone Safety Dog sworn in as honorary ALEA K-9

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - A beloved Labrador Retriever who has made her way throughout Alabama has officially been honored by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

On Thursday, Millie, the Work Zone Safety Dog, was sworn in by Governor Kay Ivey as an honorary ALEA Trooper K-9.

Millie is a Certified Therapy Dog and the official safety dog of the Alabama Associated General Contractors. She has traveled all across the state with her owner, Morris King for the past four years.

The duo educates the community about the importance of work zone safety and the dangers of distracted driving through programs such as “Lessons with Millie” and “No Phones in the Cone Zone”.

