Marshall County judge rules in favor of fireman in suit against Revenue Commissioner

Marshall County, Ala. (WAFF) - Some fire fighters in Marshall County are celebrating a judge’s ruling after a legal battle over funding.

Leaders of two volunteer fire departments claim the county revenue commissioner was not handling their funds properly and a Marshall County judge agreed.

This all began with a 2013 law passed by the Alabama legislature. This law required all fire fighting costs be passed to residents and businesses within the county.

This added a small fee to area property taxes - $5 for every dwelling - to help fund departments like the Georgia Mountain and Four C volunteer fire departments in Marshall County.

However, in 2019, Board Chairman of the Georgia Mountain Fire Department Richard Lawson noticed something was wrong. After a thorough audit of the department’s finances, he found that their income had decreased by nearly $12,000.

A lawsuit was soon filed by firefighters saying Revenue Commissioner Michael Johnson misunderstood the term “dwelling” as it’s used in the 2013 law and incorrectly collected funds.

Marshall County Circuit Judge Chris Abel ruled in favor of the firefighters and clarified what constitutes a dwelling, which is any property occupied by a business or a living space.

“Now we have received the ruling from the judge, local case, circuit judge in our favor. It provides definitions for the act as to specifically what dwellings are, businesses are,” Lawson said.

In response to the ruling, Marshall County Revenue Commissioner Michael Johnson gave the following statement.

“Since it’s issuance, we in the Revenue Commissioner’s office have been feverishly working to understand the order, it’s impact and how it can be implemented. We are anxious to resolve many questions we and the public will have.”

Lawson says they now await the Commissioner’s decision to appeal or accept Judge Abel’s ruling before moving forward with any orders.

